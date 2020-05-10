RUTH VIRGINIA ELLIS, 100, of Hurricane, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her beloved home with her sons at bedside. This is exactly the way she wanted it to be. Born October 27, 1919, in Hurricane, she was the daughter of Charles Clyde and Alma Hodges Billups. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Jennings and Buell Billups, and sister, Clara Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edwin Ellis, in 2013, after 71 years of marriage. Ruth graduated from Hurricane High School in 1938 as its Valedictorian. After attending Marshall College for one year, she started teaching in a one-room school. This began an illustrious 40-year career with the Putnam County Board of Education. For 25 years she taught at Hurricane Elementary School. Later she worked with the National Teacher Corps. As Director of Elementary Education, she implemented the county’s first kindergarten programs. Her zeal for learning lasted through her final days. As a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, she was active in Sunday school activities and sang in the choir for 40 years. She was proud to be its oldest member. She also belonged to the Hurricane Woman’s Club, Putnam County Democratic Woman’s Club, West Virginia Education Association and the Upper Vandalia Historical Society. She and Paul loved traveling the state and country. They visited every state and West Virginia County Seat. They attended several World’s Fairs, saw 13 European countries, and baseball games in major cities. That was her favorite sport. She enjoyed family members playing, going to Hurricane High School games and was disappointed when Major League Baseball was sidelined by the pandemic. Paul took her to political items shows. She took him to professional education conventions. Together, they shopped at flea markets. She is survived by sons, Michael Ellis of Hurricane and Edwin Ellis and wife Rebecca of Fraziers Bottom; grandchildren, Marian Smith (Gary), Reuben Ellis (Kathryn), Abe Ellis (Laura), Ben Ellis (Savannah) and Laura Cummings (Lee); great-grandchildren, Blane Lewis (Alex), Weston Smith, Laurel and Louden Cummings, Jayden, Cooper, Dehlia, Kaiya, Luke and Autumn Ellis; great-great-grandchild, Hudson Lewis. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Paul during a private service. You are encouraged to visit her tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories and offer condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Ellis family.
