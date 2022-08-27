RUTH WALLACE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Lonnie A. Wallace, died Wednesday at Madison Park. She worked at Perry-Norvelle Shoe Factory and Maidenform. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 30 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 29 at the funeral home in Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rough 'N' Rowdy wows the fans in Huntington
- For an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once again
- Ironton mayor charged with operating a vehicle impaired
- Huff: Quarterback competition is close
- Henry Colombi named Herd’s starting QB
- Huntington man charged with kidnapping
- Marshall football’s Rasheen Ali to miss start of regular season
- Marshall University tears down building on 5th Avenue
- Payne's role growing in Herd offense
- Performances announced for 86th season of the Marshall Artists Series
Collections
- Photos: Fall semester begins at Marshall University
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, football
- Photos: Marshall Fan Day
- Photos: 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival
- Photos: Tasting Tour of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory
- Photos: Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert
- Photos: Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit
- Photos: "Pizza with the Prez" at Mountwest
- Photos: "Hallowday" celebration at Gallaher Village Square
- Photos: Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visits Collins Career Technical Center