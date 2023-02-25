RYAN ADKINS, 24 of Fort Gay, son of Vent Adkins and Frankie Waller, died Feb. 23. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Church of God in Christ Jesus Church. Burial in the Church of God in Christ Jesus Cemetery. Visitation at 5 p.m. Feb. 26 until service time at the church Feb. 28. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you