RYAN EDGAR SCITES, 46, born September 22, 1975, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Dale Scites; his uncle, Earl Ray Scites; and his grandparents, Mona Scites and Earl Scites. He was an excellent machinist and great carpenter. He was also a certified welder and certified HVAC. He is survived by his one and only son, Gregory Brycen Scites (Emily); grandson, Finley T.R. Scites; mother, Josephine; stepfather, Lawrence Arnold; one sister, Deloris “Dee” Ann Scites; one brother, Roger “Bubbles” Allen Scites; three stepsisters, Sylvia Williams (Mark), Becky Neace (Mark), Angie Carpenter (Robert); a special nephew, Brantlee Scites; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; an aunt, Barbara Jean; uncle, Eppie Scites; and close friend, Andy. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Bishop Lonnie Earl Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations toward funeral expenses to Koontz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 416, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you