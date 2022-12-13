SAC Sr. M. Annette Crnkovich
SR. M. ANNETTE (ROSE) CRNKOVICH, SAC, 98, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died on December 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. Sister Annette was born on August 25, 1924, the third child of the late George and Antonija Visick Crnkovich in the town of Gary, W.Va., where she grew up. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Sr. Monica Crnkovich, and Sr. Marguerite Crnkovich, both of whom were also members of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, two brothers and sister-in-law Nickolas Crnkovich and his wife Marge and Thomas Crnkovich. She is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Caldwell (Pat deceased) and Toni Paas (Harold deceased) and several nieces and nephews.

Sr. Annette entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on December 8, 1942. She made her first profession of religious vows on August 15, 1945, and her final vows as a Pallottine on August 15, 1951, at St. Mary's Hospital Chapel in Huntington, W.Va. After her first profession of vows Sr. Annette ministered for three years in Illinois doing catechetical work. Following this she attended the Sisters' College in Washington, D.C., Viterbi College in La Crosse, Wis., and completed her BA in Education from the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. In 1969 she completed her M.A. in Elementary Education from Duquesne University: and received an Endorsement for Early Childhood Education from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., in 1979.

