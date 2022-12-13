SAC Sr. M. Annette Crnkovich

SR. M. ANNETTE (ROSE) CRNKOVICH, SAC, 98, a member of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, died on December 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Convent Infirmary in Huntington, W.Va. Sister Annette was born on August 25, 1924, the third child of the late George and Antonija Visick Crnkovich in the town of Gary, W.Va., where she grew up. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Sr. Monica Crnkovich, and Sr. Marguerite Crnkovich, both of whom were also members of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters, two brothers and sister-in-law Nickolas Crnkovich and his wife Marge and Thomas Crnkovich. She is also survived by two sisters, Katherine Caldwell (Pat deceased) and Toni Paas (Harold deceased) and several nieces and nephews.
Sr. Annette entered the Pallottine Missionary Sisters on December 8, 1942. She made her first profession of religious vows on August 15, 1945, and her final vows as a Pallottine on August 15, 1951, at St. Mary's Hospital Chapel in Huntington, W.Va. After her first profession of vows Sr. Annette ministered for three years in Illinois doing catechetical work. Following this she attended the Sisters' College in Washington, D.C., Viterbi College in La Crosse, Wis., and completed her BA in Education from the Catholic University in Washington, D.C. In 1969 she completed her M.A. in Elementary Education from Duquesne University: and received an Endorsement for Early Childhood Education from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., in 1979.
Sister Annette taught at Sacred Heart School in Huntington, W.Va. from 1955 to 1959, and again as teacher and principal, 1973 to 1976. Her teaching ministry took her to various places where the Pallottine Missionary Sisters were established: to St. Mary of the Mills School, Laurel, Md.; to Spring Lake, Mich., 1964 to 65 and 1971 to 73; Our Lady of Fatima School, Huntington, W.Va. 1965 to 69; St. Mary of the Mills School, Laurel, Md. 1969 to 1971. She helped organize the kindergarten of Our Lady of Fatima School in Huntington, W.Va., and taught there 1978-1993. After 42 years of teaching ministry, Sister retired only to take up another ministry as patient visitor and family attendant, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.
Visitation will be on Wednesday December 14, 2022, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Foyer outside the main Hospital Chapel on the 1st floor of the East Wing at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be followed by the Mass of the Resurrection in the Hospital Chapel celebrated by Fr. Dean Borgmeyer at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
