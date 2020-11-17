SADIE LOIS AKERS, 64, of Kenova, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her residence. A graveside funeral service will be conducted by J.D. Akers at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Burial will follow. Sadie was born October 19, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Walter Jennings and Iva Mae McClanahan Sias. She was a beautician and owner of Head Shed Salon. Sadie loved to travel. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Akers; and a sister, Sharon Ann Sias Johnson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, J.D. (Deana) Akers; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Isaac and Bryson Harrison and Case Akers; one brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Chris) Sias; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Missy (Bob) Chandler, their son Paul (Sheryl) Chandler and son Wade Chandler; nieces and nephews, Josh (Jessica) Sias, Julie (John) Richmond and Jackie (Aaron) Long; and numerous nieces and nephews; close friends, Amy (Jim) Reiter, Billy (Crystal) Moretto; her numerous scrapbooking groups; and all her customers at the Head Shed Salon. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

