SALLY BLANKENSHIP MOORE, 81, of Pamplin, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Sherman L. Moore for 59 years.

Born in Huntington, West Virginia, on April 9, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Burl Blankenship and Lucy Dean Blankenship. She was a long-time member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Wayne, West Virginia, and later in life became a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. Sally found great happiness in her second career at Walmart in Roanoke, Va., where she worked for 15 years. She loved and appreciated all her special friends on Piney Ridge Road in Pamplin, Va., and her life-long friends in Wayne, West Virginia.

