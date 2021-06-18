SALLY KAY REEVES, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord, with her family by her side, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Huntington Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, by Pastor Bill Blankenship. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. She was born February 5, 1940, in Wayne, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry Lee and Nina Ardella Blankenship. Sally was a homemaker and member of the Crockett Missionary Baptist Church. Her husband, James Franklin Reeves, also preceded her in death, along with two infant sons, John Paul and David Allen Reeves. Survivors include her loving son, James Lee Reeves and wife Katrina; two sisters, Gypsy Fields and husband Arthur Jr. “Buck” of Wayne, W.Va., Hazel Fields and husband Alvin of Wayne, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Ashley Baumann and husband Kody; a great-granddaughter, Amelia Baumann; a niece, Annette Skeens and husband Mike; two nephews, Gordon Fields and wife Amy, Randall Fields and wife Diana; a great-niece, Shelby Kitts and husband Dustin; a great-nephew, Dylan Fields; a great-great-niece, Everleigh Kitts; and special friends, Lloyd Blankenship and wife Dianna and Karen Dunfee. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Health and Rehab for their loving care, along with Scott Wyatt and Associates. 

