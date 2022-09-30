SALLY LOU CHAPMAN DAVIS died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Born May 6, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, Sally was 89-years-old when she passed.
A lifelong citizen of Huntington, W.Va., she loved children and spent a lifetime serving them. Married at 15, she had four children by the time she was 22 and remained active in their lives until her final illness. Even as someone who never attended high school, Sally rallied to educate herself. With her children still young, she attended Marshall University and eventually completed a master's degree in education.
Using her experiences as a Sunday School teacher, PTA president, and scout leader, she became a teacher in Cabell CPS, teaching over 30 years. Sally loved to sing, give hugs, recite poems, square dance, and make "stuff." Above all she loved her God, her country, her children, and grandchildren. Always willing to help, she worked in food banks, local charities, and civic elections. A long-time member of Baptist Temple, Sally joined New Baptist Church at its inception. She felt that her new church was her new family, and she loved it dearly.
Sally suffered through many painful illnesses and beat them time after time until this one. She was a fighter. She now joins those who preceded her in death; her daughter, Linda Davis; her mother, Pearle Light Gore; her Aunt Myrtle McCoy and dear friends Billie Jo and Lilly.
Left with grieving hearts are two sons, Allen Davis and wife Becky and David Davis; and a daughter, Sue Davis, all of Huntington, WV. While all were close to their mother, David served as her special support and comfort for many years. Her loving grandchildren Courtny Beth Davis Olds and husband Nathan Davis Olds (Rhode Island), Allen Duane Davis II, and great-grandsons Tyler Davis and Luke Davis (Winfield, W.Va.) will miss their Nana. Mike Light of Fort Worth, Texas, will grieve the loss of his big sister. Sally leaves countless friends and family members who feel sorrow for her suffering but joy for her peace.
At Sally's request, cremation will take place and then memorialized in a private ceremony, because she "did not want people staring at her in a box."
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Baptist Church Food Bank, 610 28th Street, Huntington, WV, 25702.
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is honored to assist the Davis family at this time. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
