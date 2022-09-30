Sally Lou Chapman Davis
SALLY LOU CHAPMAN DAVIS died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Born May 6, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, Sally was 89-years-old when she passed.

A lifelong citizen of Huntington, W.Va., she loved children and spent a lifetime serving them. Married at 15, she had four children by the time she was 22 and remained active in their lives until her final illness. Even as someone who never attended high school, Sally rallied to educate herself. With her children still young, she attended Marshall University and eventually completed a master's degree in education.

