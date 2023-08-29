The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sally Lou Jeffers

SALLY LOU JEFFERS, 76, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at home following a long illness of Atypical Parkinson's and Dementia disease. She was born March 21, 1947, a daughter to the late Everett and Mary Hughes Munyan. She is preceded in death by her husband Dolas Jeffers on March 27, 2009. Sally is survived by sisters, her twin Peggy Munyan Jeffers, and Linda Munyan. She is also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews, that are too many to name and too precious to miss leaving out a single one, please know that Sally loved you. She will be missed by many extended family and friends. Peggy and Linda would like to extend a "special thank you" to Dr. Dilip Nair, Dr. Courtney Wellman, and their staff, Hospice of Huntington / Point Pleasant nurses and their staff for their care. If you knew her, she loved to talk; she never met a stranger. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. on August 29, 2023, at Deal Funeral Home with Mr. Ernie Bowser officiating. Burial will follow at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens in Apple Grove, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is serving the family.

