SALLY WELTON McNEILL LEMKE, 79, of Daniels, W.Va., died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with her husband holding her hand. Born in Fisher, W.Va., the only child of the late Milton Crable and Evalyn Bobo McNeill, she attended Toll Gate Grade School, Moorefield High School and Marshall University, where she graduated with a degree in chemistry, and where she met her future beloved husband, soulmate and greatest admirer, Tom. She believed that Tom was the best thing that ever happened in her life and Tom felt the same about Sally. Sally believed in giving back to her community wherever she lived. She served as Librarian for Huntington Museum of Art. She was an active and founding member of the Tri State Herb Society. She was also a member of Cabell County Planning Commission, League of Women Voters, Audubon Society, Regency Dance Club, the Phymosia Garden Club and at Bowers Hospice House. Sally was an archeology volunteer at New River Gorge National Park. Sally loved to read and was an active member of Glade Springs Women's Book Club. Recently as Co-Foundation Chair of Beckley Rotary Club along with her husband, a grant was obtained to support the Imagination Library program in Raleigh County. She took great joy in supporting and keeping Tom organized in his many activities. Her professional activities included teaching Biochemistry Lab at Marshall Medical School, and later as research assistant in the Pharmacology Department where she was involved in research studies of coronary and pulmonary diseases. Sally's work in research at Ashland Oil, Edgewood Arsenal and at Lehigh University were also sources of joy and accomplishment. She was co-author of more than a dozen technical publications. In addition to establishing funds to support science education and scholarships at Marshall, www.marshall.edu/foundation, endowments were created to support operating expenses at Huntington Museum of Art, www.hmoa.org, and community programs at Beckley Area Foundation. Among the many other interests Sally supported were Rotary Foundation, United Way of Southern WV, Piney Creek Watershed Association, Just For Kids, Beckley Concert Association, WV Rivers, and Three Rivers Avian Center. Memorial support can be made to any of these activities or to a new fund at Beckley Area Foundation, www.bafwv.org, to support an environmental fund and rain garden in her name. Sally leaves behind her beloved husband Tom, of 57 years, members of Tom's family of which she was an integral part, a very special family member, Mariana and family, several cousins, and many cherished friends. To honor Sally's love of gardening, A Celebration of Life event will be held at the start of the next growing season. Arrangements are being directed by Connor Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount, Va.
