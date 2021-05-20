SAM WATSON, of Branchland, W.Va., born June 30, 1948, passed away January 10, 2021, at the age of seventy-two years, seven months and seven days. He was the son of the late Clarence “Curly” Watson and Grace Clay Watson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie Watson, Henry Ford Watson and Thomas Watson; and four sisters, Edna Davidson, Cassie Shaffer, Jean Brintlinger and Corine Klumpp. He was a sawmill owner, logger, cross country truck driver, Lincoln County Deputy, bus driver for Lincoln County Board of Education, auto diesel mechanic, Constable, equipment operator, convenience store owner, gas station attendant and a US Army veteran. He worked for Branchland Lumber Company as an equipment operator and truck driver. Sam’s hobbies usually involved automobiles, whether it be NASCAR or stock car racing, and helping his son rebuild vintage vehicles. Without question, spending time with his grandkids was his biggest joy. He is survived by his wife, Ella Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; one son, Robbie Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; two daughters, Patience Watson of Lexington, Ky., and Teresa Watson (David) Givens of Wheeling, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Agnes Watson of Hamlin, W.Va.; one brother, Howard “Jake” (Peggy) Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; three sisters, Betty Watson of Ohio, Deloris French of Grove City, Ohio, and Mary Lou Watson of Ohio; three grandchildren, Evan Givens, Aidan Givens, Samantha Watson; one great-grandson, Mason Jay Watson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Friends and family are invited to join a Celebration of Life and Picnic in Sam’s honor at the Watson family residence, Branchland, W.Va., starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021. Family will be providing food and refreshments. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
