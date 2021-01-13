SAM WATSON, of Branchland, W.Va., born June 30, 1948, passed away January 10, 2021, at the age of seventy-two years, seven months and seven days. He was the son of the late Clarence “Curly” Watson and Grace Clay Watson. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Charlie Watson, Henry Ford Watson and Thomas Watson; four sisters, Edna Davidson, Cassie Shaffer, Jean Brintlinger and Corine Klumpp. He was a sawmill owner, logger, store merchant, cross-country truck driver, Lincoln County Deputy, bus driver for Lincoln County Board of Education, auto diesel mechanic, Constable, equipment operator, gas station attendant and a US Army veteran. He is survived by his wife, Ella Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; one son, Robbie (Agnes) Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; two daughters, Patience Watson of Lexington, Ky., and Teresa Watson (David) Givens of Wheeling, W.Va.; one brother, Howard “Jake” (Peggy) Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; three sisters, Betty Watson of Ohio, Deloris French of Grove City, Ohio, and Mary Lou Watson of Ohio; three grandchildren, Evan Givens of Wheeling, W.Va., Aidan Givens of Wheeling, W.Va., Samantha Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; one great-grandson, Mason Jay Watson of Branchland, W.Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.

