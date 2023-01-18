SAMANTHA JANE SPERRY-WHITE, 50 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 6 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. David Lemming officiating. The family will receive friends after 5 p.m. She was born June 25, 1972, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of Patricia LeMaster of Florida and the late Samuel Harold Sperry. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her stepson Brody White and grandmothers Mauda Sperry and Emogene Harkness. She was a former cosmetologist. She attended Souls for Christ Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving family, her husband Robert E. White III; a brother and sister-in-law, Dustin E. and Kelly LeMaster of Huntington; brother-in-law Nester (Tracy) White of Huntington; sisters-in-law Robyn (Jeff) Munson of Milton, W.Va., and Shelli (Jay) Walker of Killeen, Texas; mother-in-law Karen Logan, father-in-law Stormy White, aunts Patti (Gary) McMullen, Sandee (Thurman) Burns and Jenny (Philip) Gilmore; and her special fur babies, Peeps, Sparky, Roscoe, Salem, Betty White and Scooby. Samantha had a love for animals all her life, in lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in her memory to Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter at https://www.hcwanimalshelter.com/make-a-donation or at 1901 James River Rd. Huntington, WV 25701. Online memories and condolences may be sent to family at www.beardmortuary.com.
