SAMPIE ADAMS, 68 of Culpeper, Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va. September 7, 1954 to March 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Auda and Louisa Adams, and 14 brothers and sisters. He leaves behind his wife, Doris Adams; his daughter, Trinity; his son, Joshua; and two grandsons, Noah and Benjamin Figueroa. He was the greatest man we ever knew, and he will be mourned until Jesus calls us home. We love you Pop. Services will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church in Milton, W.Va., on Saturday March 18th, at noon. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with local arrangements.

