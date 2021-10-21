SAMUEL JACKSON CHAPMAN, 89, of Salem, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, husband of Elaine M. Chapman, died Oct. 18 in Stonerise of Morgantown, W.Va. He was a fireman for CSX. Funeral services will be at noon Oct. 23 at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at New Beginnings Apostolic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

