SAMUEL JACKSON CHAPMAN, 89, of Salem, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Stonerise of Morgantown, Morgantown, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Todd Mills and Pastor Norman Mills on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at noon at the New Beginning Apostolic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Sam was born on June 6, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Arnold and Margaret Ann Hall Chapman. Sam was a fireman for CSX. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Aaron Maynard; one brother, George Chapman; one sister, Betty Simmons; and a son-in-law, Fred Maynard. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elaine M. Chapman; his children, Ernest Lee Fuller, Barbara Jean Maynard, Samuel (Connie) Jackson Chapman II, Walter (Janet) Chapman, James (Theresa) Chapman, Tommy (Carrie) Chapman, Samantha Chapman and Jennifer (Joseph) Triplett; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur (Linda) Chapman and Dennis (Deborah) Chapman; four sisters and a brother-in-law, Mae Welch, Patricia Hale, Zinna Erwin and Helen (Obie) Tomlin; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends and family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the New Beginning Apostolic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

