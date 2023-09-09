Our beloved father, SAMUEL JAMES PERRY, went home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. He was surrounded by his children and loving family. He was born on October 15, 1944, the son of the late Pansy Clay Perry and Walter L. Perry. Also preceding him in death was one great-granddaughter, Jypsi Adkins; and siblings Vernon (Jean) Perry, Eloise Woods, Lessie Diaz, Robert Perry, and three infant brothers, Marion, Marshal, and James. Sam was retired from Steel of West Virginia. He is survived by the four greatest treasures of his life, his children: Tracey (Mikey) Dalton, Edana Williamson, Clayton (Jenny) Perry, MaLena (Joey) Adkins; grandchildren Josh, Justin, Jamie, Haley, Emily, Kaitlin, Blake, Jesse, Joni, Krystian, Lauren, Ayden, Sawyer, Jayden, Ethan; 11 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, Bernard (Rosie) Perry, Herman Perry, Seiburn Perry, A.J. (Beverly) Perry, Walter Perry Jr., Erma (Chuck) Keener, Ralph (Cheryl) Perry, and Sally Smith. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington, Donna Miller, their mother Patty (Joe) Adkins, Gary and Beulah Gibson, Joey Perry, and the many family members, friends, and neighbors who called, sent texts, prayed, visited, and brought food. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Brother Jason McComas officiating, with help from Brother Eddie McComas. Burial in the Watson Cemetery. Friends and family gather at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
