SAMUEL M. PRATT JR., 59, of Huntington, W.Va., was greeted in Heaven by the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Sam was the son of Bonnie L. Pratt and the late Samuel M. Pratt Sr. He is survived by his precious mother, Bonnie, and his wife, Bertha L. Pratt of Huntington, whom he adored. He also leaves behind his brother, Stephen (Terresa) Pratt of Chesapeake, Ohio, his four children, Kristal (Ian) Gillum, Oscar Pratt, Steven Scott Pratt and Tawney Pratt; stepdaughter, Nora McCloud; and his grandchildren, Hanna Gillum, Kaden Gillum, Desaree Adkins, Josalynn Pratt and Eli Pratt. He truly loved his aunts and uncles, cousins and his mother-in-law (also known as “bestie”), Cordelia McCloud; and many nieces and nephews. Sam was a sweet man and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Special thanks to St. Mary’s ICU staff for amazing kindness and care. Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be private. Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
