SAMUEL RONALD CHAFIN, 83 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. He was born August 16, 1936, in North Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late Lee and Viola Tate Chafin. He was a retired banker with Huntington Federal Bank, an avid WVU Mountaineer Fan and a member of Olive Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ellen Murphy, and one brother, Earl Chafin. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Minnie Lou Blankenship of Barboursville, W.Va.; one daughter, LuAnn (Jim) Glockner of Ashland, Ky.; and one son, Samuel Ronald (Shari) Chafin II of Westerville, Ohio; sister, June (Joe) Hammond of College Park, Md.; grandchildren, Allison Glockner, Walter, Abbey and Sydney Chafin and Jacob Filkins; one great-granddaughter, Elva Filkins. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., with Rev.Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow. Graveside services will be streamed live beginning at 1 p.m. at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington near Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

