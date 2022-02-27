SAMUEL SMITH, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, died January 17, 2022, at his home in Southern California.
Sam was born to George and Sarah Smith in Wayne, W.Va., in 1937, the oldest of three, including brother Tom and sister Nancy. He graduated from Wayne Senior High as a three-sport varsity athlete and from Marshall University, where he attended on a baseball scholarship and as a member of the Army ROTC program. He turned down minor league baseball offers and kept a promise to be the first in his family to earn a college degree. Sam met his first wife, Janet, at Marshall, and they married after graduation.
Sam served as an Infantry Officer in Italy and Germany, helping to secure peace during the height of the Cold War. He also coached the 3rd Armored Division baseball team in the Army’s highly competitive European League. The Stars and Stripes reported that he was the first officer to be selected for a new Excess leave program with the Army JAG Corps to attend law school. He graduated from Washington & Lee University Law School in 1964 and left the Army JAG Corps in the rank of Captain. Sam’s civilian practice of law began with the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. He left to join the Charleston, W.Va., firm of Jackson, Kelly, Holt & O’Farrell, where he built a reputation as a formidable trial lawyer and master storyteller. Several years later, Sam returned to his hometown and realized a childhood dream as he hung out a shingle in Wayne’s Courthouse Square.
Sam’s practice in Wayne flourished and he and Janet had three children, Dawn, Sam Jr. and Karen. They enjoyed every football home game for Marshall’s Thundering Herd and were active in the community. Nonetheless, as a loving father, Sam relocated the family to Colorado and joined the Denver firm of Hindry & Meyer after doctors advised moving to a drier climate for Sam Jr.’s health.
Several years later, Sam was appointed as a Federal Administrative Law Judge in Washington, D.C. In 1978, President Carter recognized Sam’s instrumental role in drafting and gaining passage of the landmark Black Lung Benefits Reform Act of 1977, a key part of a comprehensive Federal effort to improve the black lung program so that miners and their families received fair compensation when they were disabled or died as a result of black lung disease. Sam was elevated to serve as Chief Judge and Chairman of the Department of Labor Benefits Review Board where he led a rejuvenation of the Board and the appellate review of tens of thousands of worker’s compensation appeals.
Sam’s first marriage came to an end in the early 1980s, and he moved to San Francisco as a name partner with Parrish, Moriarity and Smith, where he specialized in Federal worker’s compensation cases. He remarried in 1984 and moved with wife Ruth to Mill Valley, where they enjoyed living in California’s wine country. Sam perfected his homemade barbecue sauce, which he branded as “The Ridge Runners” as a homage to his West Virginia roots and his mother Sarah’s legendary culinary skills. The sauce was sold in local markets and became so popular that Sam ultimately sold the rights to a national brand. Sam later became a partner with Mullen & Fillippi, where he helped to grow the firm’s Longshore Act practice and personally led an expansion into Southern California, relocating and opening offices in Long Beach and Huntington Beach.
In the 1990s, Sam rejoined the Dept. of Labor’s ALJ ranks in Southern California. Sam and Ruth enjoyed several happy years in Huntington Beach. They were active parishioners at St. Wilfrid’s of York Episcopal Church, where Sam served as a Stephen Minister and enjoyed cooking for the congregation. Tragically, Ruth died in 1995 after back surgery.
The final season in Sam’s life began a few years later when he married Daneen “Dani” Glasser. Sam and Dani shared a deep love, Christian faith, a commitment to serve others, a joy for travel, and a passion for baseball and their favorite team — the Angels. They were longtime congregants at Saddleback Church, where they joined the PEACE Plan mission to Rwanda and Sam was instrumental in the formation of Saddleback’s free legal aid ministry to serve those in need. They ultimately became parishioners at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Sam was awarded the Washington & Lee School of Law outstanding alumnus award in 2009 for his professional achievements and a lifetime of service. Of his many accomplishments, he was proudest of his investment in people throughout his career, as he gave many young lawyers a start and mentored them in the practice of law. He retired as an ALJ and worked as a mediator for many years, continuing to use his gifts to help people resolve problems.
Sam and Dani traveled around the world and enjoyed annual trips to Spring Training in Tempe, Arizona, for family reunions before Sam’s health began to deteriorate due to cancer. With Dani’s loving care, Sam maintained his faith and positive attitude despite years of severe pain and enjoyed time with family, both in person and via frequent Zoom calls. Sam’s deep faith, positive attitude, caring spirit and good humor made a difference to all whose lives he touched.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife Daneen; daughter, Dawn Morris and her husband John; son, Samuel Smith Jr., his wife Laura Simmons-Smith and their children Virginia and Peter; daughter, Karen Smith-Tschumy and her husband Laurent Tschumy; stepdaughter, Cheryl Glorioso, her husband Sal and their children Joseph and Jennifer; stepson, Mark Glasser; brother, Thomas Smith; sister, Nancy Bean and her husband Ray; nephew, Aaron Smith and his wife Mary; nephew, Andrew Smith and his wife Jennifer and their children Connor and Kennadi; niece, Lora Beth Pullin, her husband Jeremy and their children Camron and Kaitlyn; and cousin, Mark Booth and his wife Teri.
Sam will be remembered in a memorial service to be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Rancho Santa Margarita on March 5, 2022, which will be livestreamed online. Family and friends in West Virginia are invited to gather to view the service at Renewal Chapel, 830 14th Avenue West, Huntington, WV 25704, at 4 p.m. EST. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society.