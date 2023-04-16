SAMUEL WALKER BURDETTE, 71 of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully on April 11, 2023. He was born March 29, 1952, the son of the late Forrest and Ester Burdette. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jason Walker Burdette, and sister-in-law Bertie Burdette. Sam is survived by a brother, James Burdette; two nieces, Cathy Dillon and Lisa Booten. He is also survived by longtime friend "Banny" Dale Clay, and his best furry pal, Bucky that he loved so much. Sam loved playing the drums and riding his Harley in his early years. He also enjoyed building and flying RC model airplanes on beautiful days. He was a previous member of the Brothers of the Wheel. Honoring his request, there will be no service. If you would like to honor Sam, at his request you could donate to a local animal shelter of your choice. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you