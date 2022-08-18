SANDRA B. PULLIN, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with her husband and family in Heaven on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 26, 1944, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a daughter of the late Damon Bernard and Delcia Craig Morgan. She was a longtime employee of Spurlock's Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard F. Pullin Jr. and one sister, Sue Roberts. She is survived by daughters, Darla K. Bird of Dunbar and Katherine S. Ross (Beth) of Huntington; granddaughter Katie Hensley of Lexington, Ky.; sister Nancy Warner; brother Damon Morgan Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Shannon Blosser. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
