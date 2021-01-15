SANDRA JEAN FRY, 74, of New Castle, Pa., passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was born on September 11, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., and was the daughter of Robert L. and Veda M. Ramsey. On December 24, 1966, she married her beloved husband, Brady G. Fry. They celebrated 54 years of marriage on Christmas Eve. She was preceded in death on October 31, 2003, by her son, Heath Edward Fry. Sandra was not only a homemaker, she was a voracious reader and an Anglophile who was amazing at crossword puzzles and “Jeopardy!” Before Google, there was Sandra. She was a loving and devoted mother. She served as a Girl and Boy Scout leader, the town’s cookie chairman, and class mother for years. Her children’s friends loved to congregate at her home, which became a second home to many over the years. She was an accomplished cook and always had something on the stove to offer those who stopped to visit. She was a cool mom and grandmother who was up on music, pop culture and loved attending concerts, especially rock and roll. She became a Master Gardener and loved plants and volunteered with Friends of the Library. Her best quality was her kindness and empathy, and her friends loved her for it. She had health issues for years that confined her mobility, and she rarely complained. Her tenacity came from growing up in Appalachia, and she was proud of her people and her roots. Her heritage will forever live on in her children and grandchildren. She was free-spirited, strong-willed and independent. She will be missed by all. In addition to her husband, Brady, and dog, Jack, she is survived by her children, Stephanie and her husband John Nevotne, and Heather and her husband Richard Seaman. She adored her grandchildren, and they, her: Molly and husband Phil Nawrocki, Zoeie Seaman and fiancé Joseph Forbes and great-grandchild Lucas, Tristan Nevotne, Hadley Fry and Karic Fry, as well as her many nieces and nephews and their children. They all cherished her. She was also preceded in death by two siblings, Roberta L. Dial and Mark E. Ramsey. A private service was held for the family at the R. Cunningham Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. and a celebration of life and party will follow at a later date. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemetery beside her dearest son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Lawrence County Humane Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.cunninghamfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Landon: Candidates for MU job both curious and interesting
- BUSINESS BEAT: Local businesses announce moves, openings, changes
- Struggling WV restaurant owners, managers find Greenbrier party hard to swallow
- Harmony House announces annual award recipients
- Holliday thankful for tenure with Marshall
- Cabell approves three-day blended learning model for students
- Police roundup: Man charged after woman’s overdose death
- Evans resigns after facing charges in connection with riot at US Capitol
- County officials say employee was fired over performance, not retaliation for taking COVID-19 precautions
- WV delegate arraigned on federal charges after entering Capitol with rioters
Images
Collections
- Photos: People spend time outdoors in the warm weekend weather
- Photos: High School Basketball, Coal Grove vs. South Point
- Photos: Orchids in bloom at the Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: High School Basketball, Fairland defeats Eastern-Brown
- Photos: Cabell County Schools employees receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Point, boys basketball
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. South Point
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, girls basketball
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- AP Photos: Unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol