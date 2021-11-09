SANDRA "SANDY" KAY CHANEY, 54, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 4, 1967, in North Olmstead, Ohio, a daughter of the late Larry and Virginia Frances Perry Randstad. Sandy loved dogs and cats, especially her fur babies, Ragtop, Juno, LT, Tank and Rex. Also preceding her in death were her grandparents, Archie and Hattie Maynard, and an uncle, Clarence Ray Perry. Survivors include her life partner, Ray Gilkerson of Huntington; a brother, Allen (Dena) Juergemeier of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; uncles, Alpha Gene Perry of Seville, Ohio, Lafe Copley of Rittman, Ohio; aunts, Doris Copley of Rittman, Ohio, Karen Maynard of Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Perry of Medina, Ohio, Cheryl Maynard of Prichard, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Teresa Gilkerson of Huntington, Angela Gilkerson of Akron, Ohio; cousins, Justin Ruggles, Tammy Perry, Paula (Brian) Thomas; a nephew, Phillip (Jessica) Juergemeier; nieces, Valley Juergemeier, Ashley Chapman, Brandy Gilkerson; great-nieces and -nephews, Lilly, Lori, Paris, Eli, Destiny, Kinnly, Kela and Dyson; special friends, Kyle and David Jones; and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Bill Perry Cemetery, Wilsondale, W.Va. Visitation will be noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. The family would like to thank all of her Doctors and Nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital on the 5th Floor, along with Hospice of Huntington. Sandy will be missed by all who knew her.

