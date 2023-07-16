SANDRA KAY HATTEN, 72, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 27, 1950, in Delaware, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ethel Rice Adkins and Robert Wesley Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Dale Hatten. She is survived by son, Scott (Sherri) Hatten of Baltimore, Ohio; daughters Allison Dale Hatten-Smith of Ceredo, W.Va., and Angela D. Stewart (Shane Hammock) of Charleston, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Christopher Dale Hatten, Kierstin Brooke Hatten, Jonathan Dale Smith, Katherine Nicole Smith, Samuel Edward Smith, Kaitlin Mackenzie Stewart, Madison Taylor Stewart and Emily Lakin Stewart. Sandy loved being part of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed making quilts and other items for her grandchildren. Sandy loved her family and cherished the time spent with them. A special thanks to her roommate Janet Leedy for being with her this past year and Violet Marcum who was like a sister to her. In keeping with the wishes of Sandra Hatten there will be no funeral services. Reger Funeral Homes are assisting her family with arrangements.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family, community mourns man who was fatally shot by officer
- Panthers' Knipp shaves head to support mother-in-law
- Lost Huntington: The first Fat Boy
- One-Room Schoolhouse at Marshall to open to the public regularly this fall
- Marshall football 2023 opponents: Is Wells' time up as Hokies starter?
- Cabell assessor shares information on steps to claim tax rebates
- Catfish tournament to be held at Nitro lake
- Cabell Midland, Marshall grad Smalley in LeBron James movie
- Cabell bus driver named WV Service Personnel of the Year finalist
- Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center to occupy former ACF building
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland boys and girls basketball conduct practice
- Photos: HHS football team conducts first day of summer practice
- Photos: Tour of Sandy's Gaming construction in Ashland
- Photos: Valleyball Basketball Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: Grant announcement for former ACF site redevelopment
- Photos: Golfweek Junior Tour at Guyan Golf & Country Club
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair begins
- Photos: Cabell County Career Technology Center's CTE Summer Camp
- Photos: Huntington Dance Theatre hosts lemonade stand at The Market
- Photos: Health Science and Technology Academy “Fun with Science” Summer Institute