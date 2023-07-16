The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sandra Kay Hatten
SYSTEM

SANDRA KAY HATTEN, 72, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 27, 1950, in Delaware, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ethel Rice Adkins and Robert Wesley Adkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Dale Hatten. She is survived by son, Scott (Sherri) Hatten of Baltimore, Ohio; daughters Allison Dale Hatten-Smith of Ceredo, W.Va., and Angela D. Stewart (Shane Hammock) of Charleston, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Christopher Dale Hatten, Kierstin Brooke Hatten, Jonathan Dale Smith, Katherine Nicole Smith, Samuel Edward Smith, Kaitlin Mackenzie Stewart, Madison Taylor Stewart and Emily Lakin Stewart. Sandy loved being part of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed making quilts and other items for her grandchildren. Sandy loved her family and cherished the time spent with them. A special thanks to her roommate Janet Leedy for being with her this past year and Violet Marcum who was like a sister to her. In keeping with the wishes of Sandra Hatten there will be no funeral services. Reger Funeral Homes are assisting her family with arrangements.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you