SANDRA KAY MINCER passed unexpectedly at her home in Mineral Wells, W.Va., on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She is survived by her sons, Jason and John Mincer, and was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth L. Mincer Jr. She was 75. Sandra enjoyed watching birds, wildlife, and her cat Ahab. She did NOT like bumblebees, which she swore had a vendetta against her. The family asks that Sandra be remembered via donations to Eccho, the Milton, W.Va., food bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Services will be at noon Saturday, September 17, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21
- SeptemberFest lineup features Tyler Childers, Ricky Skaggs and more
- Detective says man charged in kidnapping had 100-page child fantasy document
- Gov. Jim Justice welcomes Marshall football players back from win with pride
- Johnny Gregory Shepherd
- NC State added to Herd football 2023 schedule
- Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
- USS LST-325 tank landing ship from WWII to dock in Ashland
- Chuck Landon: What a day for football in WV
- Basil Scott Bledsoe
Collections
- Photos: Marshall upsets No. 8 Notre Dame, 26-21
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate and visit Notre Dame campus
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department’s Recruit Academy Graduation
- Photos: The Retreat Aesthetics & Vitality Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Gov. Jim Justice meets with Thundering Herd following Notre Dame victory
- Photos: Bark in the Park
- Photos: Patriot Day ceremony at Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: More from Marshall football's historic win over Notre Dame
- Photos: Rotary Club of Huntington meeting features Nucor presentation
- Photos: SandFest at the Marshall Memorial Fountain