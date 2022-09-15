Sandra Kay Mincer
SANDRA KAY MINCER passed unexpectedly at her home in Mineral Wells, W.Va., on Saturday, September 10, 2022. She is survived by her sons, Jason and John Mincer, and was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Kenneth L. Mincer Jr. She was 75. Sandra enjoyed watching birds, wildlife, and her cat Ahab. She did NOT like bumblebees, which she swore had a vendetta against her. The family asks that Sandra be remembered via donations to Eccho, the Milton, W.Va., food bank. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Services will be at noon Saturday, September 17, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

