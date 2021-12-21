SANDRA KAYE BARBOUR, 78 of Huntington, wife of Danny Dale Barbour, died Dec. 19. She was a retired teacher from Johnson Elementary School. A memorial reception for family and friends will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Huntington City Mission.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you