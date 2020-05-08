SANDRA LEE FRASHER ADKINS, 75, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, by Pastor Danny Stapleton. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery one hour prior to services for a visitation. She was born January 17, 1945, in Stiltner, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dallas and Gladys Farra Frasher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Sam Frasher, sister-in-law, Billie Frasher, two sisters, Ella Fay Sparks and Peggy Sue Adkins. Survivors include two sons, Raymond Adkins (Marlene) of Wayne, W.Va., and Larry Adkins (Jackie) of Lavalette, W.Va.; three sisters, Joyce Galloway of Hartford, W.Va., Kay Elliott (Stanley) and Donna Merritt (Hugh), all of Wayne, W.Va.; six grandchildren, Elmon, Heather, Joe, Cory, Heather E. and Caitlin; and six great-grandchildren, Gracie, Laekyn, Averie, Mason, Tanner and Hazel; many nieces, nephews and friends; father of her sons, Wilburn Adkins; dear friends, Jimmy and Retha Johnson; special nephew, Todd Elliott and wife Angie; and good friend, Justin Riddle. Sandra graduated from Wayne High School and was later employed with the Wayne County Board of Education, where she worked for 36 years. Sandra initially worked as a cook at East Lynn Elementary and Lavalette Elementary and later became a teacher’s aide at East Lynn Elementary. She attended Laurel Free Will Baptist Church and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 93. Sandy enjoyed gardening, flowers, having fun and most of all cooking. She cooked huge meals and fed many people in the community. Sandy was a hard worker and had a generous heart and was a true hero to all who knew her. She will be missed and forever loved by many. The family would like to thank Missy, Ronda and Sandy with Hospice of Huntington. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.

