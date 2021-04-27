SANDRA LEE McCLUNG, born 3/24/1940 died 4/16/2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She is survived by daughter Danena Joan Haley, Lee Scott Haley, Matthew Jean Haley (deceased) and granddaughter Amity S. Pelfrey. Also survived by brothers Jim and John Hlusko. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at noon after church services at the Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5804 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Sandy worked in her community; involved in volunteer work for her church, the homeless and veterans. We will miss Sandy dearly and always hold her in our hearts. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you