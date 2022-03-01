SANDRA LYNN MITCHELL, 69 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born January 9, 1953, in Huntington, daughter of the late Teddy Massie Sr. and Earlie Inez Massie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Meadows, and brother, Teddy Massie Jr. She is survived by two granddaughters, Breyanna Meadows of Milton, W.Va., Megan Meadows of Ona, W.Va.; brother, Mark Massie of Lesage, W.Va.; and one sister, Becky (Wilson) Bond of Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Pastor Jeff Fetty officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to services on Wednesday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
