SANDRA MARIE TAYLOR, 74, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Sandra was born May 16, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances Bricker Darmstadt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, LeeAnna and Brandon Dean. Those that survive her include one son, Kelly Dean; one daughter and her husband, Cathy and Douglas Hoyt; grandchildren, Kelly Dean Jr., Nathan Dean, Matthew, Emily and Griffin Hoyt, and one great-grandchild, Tristan Dean. She is also survived by one brother, Kurt Darmstadt, and three sisters, Janet Stapleton, Gerrie Moore and Karen Mangus. Friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More than 50 pounds of illicit drugs taken off streets during Huntington, Columbus raids
- TYLER SCOTT COYLE
- Woman accused of stealing millions from Huntington child development agency could plead guilty
- CSX reports positive earnings despite worker shortage challenges
- Police roundup: Huntington police investigating after woman’s body found in Southside
- Cabell Commission approves letter of intent to sell Robert Newlon Airport property
- DALTON WALDEN LEWIS
- PAUL MORRISON
- TAMMY SUE CHRISTIAN
- Census shows drop in Huntington population
Collections
- Photos: Marshall University Football Fan Day
- Photos: Spring Valley Marching Band practice
- Photos: Light up the Lake 2021 at Barboursville Park
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes
- Photos: Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: Third Annual Summer Graduation Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Blenko’s 14th annual Festival of Glass
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer practice
- Photos: Prestera Wayne Karen Yost Center grand opening
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational high school golf tournament