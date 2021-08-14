SANDRA MARIE TAYLOR, 74, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Sandra was born May 16, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Frances Bricker Darmstadt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, LeeAnna and Brandon Dean. Those that survive her include one son, Kelly Dean; one daughter and her husband, Cathy and Douglas Hoyt; grandchildren, Kelly Dean Jr., Nathan Dean, Matthew, Emily and Griffin Hoyt, and one great-grandchild, Tristan Dean. She is also survived by one brother, Kurt Darmstadt, and three sisters, Janet Stapleton, Gerrie Moore and Karen Mangus. Friends will be received from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.regerfh.com.

