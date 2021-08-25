SANDRA MAYNARD WOODS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born March 5, 1946, in Cabell County, W.Va., daughter of the late Milford and Demetrice Isaacs Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maryland Jeffers; and a nephew, Lee Tooley. She is survived by two sons, Brad (Sheila) Sanford and Terry Woods; granddaughter, Abby Sanford; three sisters, Anita (Roger) Sawyers, Delores Fletcher and Donna (Gene) Tooley; a brother, Davey (Sara) Maynard; and six nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tony Bundy for helping to take care of Sandra. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- More deaths reported in Cabell as COVID-19 hospitalizations cause concern for states
- Tanyard Station development delayed, but expected to start construction again this fall
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
- Cabell BOE stands firm on decision to keep masks optional
- Kentucky man pleads guilty to molesting teenager
- Huntington hires manager to oversee $40 million in COVID relief funding
- WV's largest private employer issues worker vaccine mandate
- BUSINESS BEAT: Ryder’s Knives opens in Eastern Heights Shopping Plaza
- Justice announces more prizes but no mandates amid COVID-19 surge in W.Va.
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football team visits Spring Hill Cemetery
- Photos: Thundering Herd Rally on 9th Street
- Photos: Back-to-school around Huntington
- Photos: Doggy Days at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: Readers share their back-to-school pictures
- Photos: First day of classes at Marshall
- Photos: Workers continue project on 8th Street Bridge
- Photos: Marshall vs. University of Charleston, men's soccer
- Photos: Diamond Teeth Mary Blues & Arts Festival
- Photos: Marshall University conducts RecFest