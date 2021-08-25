SANDRA MAYNARD WOODS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born March 5, 1946, in Cabell County, W.Va., daughter of the late Milford and Demetrice Isaacs Maynard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Maryland Jeffers; and a nephew, Lee Tooley. She is survived by two sons, Brad (Sheila) Sanford and Terry Woods; granddaughter, Abby Sanford; three sisters, Anita (Roger) Sawyers, Delores Fletcher and Donna (Gene) Tooley; a brother, Davey (Sara) Maynard; and six nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tony Bundy for helping to take care of Sandra. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

