SANDRA SUE WILLS, 74, of Huntington, died Aug. 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was a retired teacher with the South Point School System. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug. 18 at the Central Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com

