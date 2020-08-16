SARA BOWLING STAATS, 93, died August 9, 2020, after a long and well-lived life. Daughter of Oscar and Myrtle Keirn Bowling, Sara was born in Lewisburg, where the Bowling family homesteaded, and raised in White Sulphur Springs. Deeply beloved mother of David (Sau Lan), Valerie and Douglas, who died in childhood, grandmother to Diane (Matt) and Eric, sister to Jean Bowling Quenon, aunt to Evan, Ann, Richard, Cynthia and Keryn, great-aunt and cherished friend to many. Sara moved to Huntington in 1974 to take a position at Marshall University. A decades-long member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington, Sara played in the hand-bell choir in earlier years and formed important friendships there that sustained her. She was a proud sister of PEO Chapter E, a member of The Woman’s Club of Huntington, and a twenty-year volunteer at Contact, the crisis call-in center. She enjoyed classical music and supported the Huntington Symphony and the West Virginia Symphony. She was passionate about civic duty and never missed voting in an election. Sara was known for her big smile, ready laugh and quick wit. Sara loved books and reading, especially about American history and the lives of U.S. First Ladies. She was an avid bridge player, AAUW member, book club member, ladies league golfer and golf fan. Also an adventurous traveler who took a cargo freighter through the fjords of Norway, she saw the Northern Lights in Alaska, visited Cape Verde, China, England, traveling on the Queen Elizabeth II, France, Germany, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Mexico and Morocco, and, with a group, followed the northwestern leg of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Sara also loved astronomy, and in 1987 the family named a star after her on the International Star Registry. Sara was a Reference Librarian and Head of the Government Documents Department at the James E. Morrow Library at Marshall University. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at West Virginia University and her Master of Library Science at Emory University. She was Valedictorian of her White Sulphur Springs High School class, who voted her Best All-Around Girl — no surprise to those who knew her. Sara’s aptitude was so high that she skipped a grade in elementary school. She won the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Award. A lifelong advocate for education, Sara has donated her body to the Human Gift Registry of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, donations in celebration of Sara’s life are suggested to the Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth Street, Huntington, WV 25701 (https://cabe.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/cabell), to Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, 513 Tenth Street, Huntington, WV 25701 (https://johnsonmemorialumc.com), or to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709 (https://hospiceofhuntington.org). Cards may be sent to the family at 712 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Head on collision kills 2, injures 2 on Tolsia Highway
- Man charged with malicious wounding
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
- Alleged rape victim testifies about assault, relationship with defendant in Huntington trial
- West Virginia senator says he won’t part with General Lee car or cover its Confederate flag
- Former Herd DT Whyce passes away
- Lawrence judge establishes first re-entry court in Southern Ohio
- School COVID-19 color codes announced
- Huntington taking steps to become more marketable to homebuyers, developers
- JACOB WESLEY HESS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 14
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church
- Photos: 2020 Festival of Glass at Blenko Glass
- Photos: Volunteers renovate playground at Celebration Church
- Photos: Mountwest conducts drive through enrollment event