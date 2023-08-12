SARA JANE CLIFF HAGAN, 72, of Radford, Va., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away following complications from Multiple Sclerosis. Born to Charles "Pete" and Elsie Cliff on January 15, 1951, Janie earned her nursing degree from St. Mary's. Her career in nursing led her to work at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in several roles, including as a trauma nurse in the Neuro-ICU, a flight nurse, and later as a home health care nurse. Music was Janie's true passion. The soulful sounds of Motown and the authentic notes of Americana Folk often filled her home, played through her cherished Bose speakers. Diagnosed with MS 46 years ago, Janie was deeply affected by the disease. Her approach to remembering her life was uniquely her own: no funeral, but instead, an invitation to friends and family to drink a beer and blast their favorite tunes in her memory. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Pete" Cliff, her mother, Elsie Cliff, and her brother, Charles "Mike" Cliff. Janie is survived by her son, Ryan Hagan, and his wife Cyndi, as well as many cousins and friends, who she remembered fondly to her last days, even as MS robbed her of most of her memories. In honor of Janie, those who knew her are invited to celebrate her life in their own way by playing their favorite music and raising a glass to a woman who found joy in melody. For those wishing to make a charitable gesture in Janie's memory, donations may be made to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. The Hagan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
