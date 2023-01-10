SARA LOUISE MAXWELL CAZAD, 88 went to be with the Lord and loved ones in Heaven on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow.

She was born May 29, 1934, in Atlanta Ga., the daughter of the late Leonard J. and Minnie Ferrell Maxwell. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Barbara Maxwell and James and Betty Maxwell. She was a member of the Sixth Avenue Church of Christ. Louise retired from The Herald-Dispatch with several years of service.

