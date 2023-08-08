SARAH BETH WHITE, 42 of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023. She was born January 8, 1981, in Huntington, a daughter of Chris White (Teresa) of Barboursville, and the late Terri Rowsey White. Sarah was a graduate of Barboursville High School. She was also preceded in death by her brother Jesse White; paternal grandmother Paula White; maternal grandparents Jim and Gerry Rowsey. She is also survived by her stepsister Kasey; aunt Cindy Edmonds (Jim) of Barboursville; paternal grandfather, Roy White (Judy). The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lakin Hospital for the continued care and love they gave to Sarah, and to Kim's Day Care for their kindness and support. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Parkinson Foundation, 200 South East 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or parkinson.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
