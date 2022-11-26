SARAH ELEANOR HUGHES, 91, of Milton, W.Va., passed away November 23, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born November 14, 1931, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson Clay and Lou Vanice Ashworth Clay. She was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Gene Hughes; four brothers, Arthur Ashworth, Fredrick, Donald and James Clay; and a granddaughter, Julieanne Jordan. She is survived by her children Deborah Lynn Schrader (Phil), Charles Gene Hughes II (Karen), Michael Allen Hughes (Pam), Sara Jane Jordan (David), Mark Anthony Hughes (Lori), Randy Ray Hughes (Terry), Emery Franklin Hughes (Christine), MaDonna Gail Damous (Eric); siblings Charlotte Smith and Lewis Clay; 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lower Creek United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Rob Prichard. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

