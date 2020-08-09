Essential reporting in volatile times.

SAUNDRA LYNN RAY, 70, of Huntington, wife of Ed Ray, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born October 3, 1949 in Marlinton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Maxwell and Glema Nabors Peterson. Sandy grew up in Marlinton and Cass, W.Va., and attended Greenbank High School in Pocahontas County. She was a caregiver for many people throughout her life. Additional survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Kelley and Derrenda Kelley; sons, Dwayne Kelley and Arlie Kelley; grandchildren: Brad and his wife Chandler Haun, Jordan Frame, Leaha Slone, Dylan Slone, Levi Kelley, Candace Kelley, Cody Kelley and Tammy Kelley; many great grandchildren; brother, Gary Peterson; and sister in law, Susan Popp. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Burial will follow. A procession will be leaving the funeral home at 1 p.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

