Scites Henry Howard

HENRY "HOWIE" HOWARD SCITES, 45, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was a hard working, devoted and loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle, who dedicated his life to providing for his family. He served four years in the U.S. Army, 22 years as a boilermaker and a year and half at the post office as a CCA. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Tony Spry and Timmy Moody, and mother-in-law, Bonnie Napier. He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, April Dawn Scites; one son, Jayden Allen; two daughters, Shayla Gail and Aliysa Paige Scites; parents, Pamela and Lacy Spry; biological father, William K. Scites; siblings, Christopher "Brian" Scites, Angela (Darius) Pruitt, LaTasha Spry, Lacy (LeeAnn) Spry; ten nephews and twelve nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles and family. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church, Westmoreland, W.Va., by Pastor Ernest Vance. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

