SCOTT ALLEN FRY, 40, of Wayne, passed away peacefully and received his crown on October 29, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Rev. John Fry will be officiating. Internment will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Scott was born January 5, 1981, in Huntington, son of Debbie Fry Howes (Tim Howes). He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Elza Hurston Fry and Mary Carolyn Hatten Fry. He is survived by his mother; his sister, Amber Howes; and brother, Matthew Howes. He is also survived by his three uncles, Mark Fry of Paris, Ky., Bryan Fry of Huntington and John Fry of Lavalette; his aunt, Beverly Fry Hickman; his cousins, Brittany Hickman White, Logan Hickman, Sahara Fry, Derek Fry and Drew Fry. He is also survived by his Mainstream Family. Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you