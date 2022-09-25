SCOTT FRANKLIN STINSON died Saturday July 16, 2022. Scott was born November 18, 1953, in Huntington, W.Va., the second son of Prof. Samuel Turley and Geraldine "Pat" Chaney Stinson.
Scott grew up in East Pea Ridge near Barboursville, W.Va., where he attended school. He began playing music at an early age and continued throughout his life, joining his first band at age 13. He became an accomplished drummer and played in a number of local Huntington bands, including The Bluebeats, The Electric Theatre Company, and others. He worked as a professional touring musician for a number of years in the bands Flight, Elvin Tongue, Mercedes, and others before completing a degree in Computer Science at Marshall University. He was working in IT at the time of his death. He had a great sense of humor and loved jokes involving word play, particularly puns.
He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Geraldine "Pat" Stinson of Ona, W.Va.; his brother Spencer Stinson (MJ) of Virginia; his children Joshua Stinson of Georgia, Olivia Stinson of Nevada, Dane Stinson of California, and Sierra Stinson of West Virginia; his grandchildren Ethan Dartsch of Nevada, and Mikayla Stinson of Florida; and his nephew Dr. Emmett Stinson (Jade) of Australia.
Scott was an organ donor.
A memorial service followed by a reception will be held at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington, WV 25705 on Saturday October 1 at 1 p.m. There will be no visitation prior to the service. All are welcome.
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
