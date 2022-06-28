SEAY HESS, 94 of Weldon Springs, Mo., and Seven Lakes, N.C., formerly of Wayne, widow of Harry Hess, died June 20 at Breeze Park Retirement Community in St. Charles, Mo. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. June 29 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 2124 Enslow Ave., Huntington. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family request in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Breeze Park Benevolent Care Fund, 600 Breeze Park Dr., Weldon Springs, MO 63304 or to the charity of your choice.

