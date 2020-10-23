SERBERT LEO QUICK, 82, of Huntington, died Oct. 21. Reger Funeral Home is searching for his sister, Karen Sue Thompson. Anyone having information on his sister’s location or contact information, please contact Reger Funeral Home at 304-522-2031.
