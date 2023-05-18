SFC (Ret.) DAMON FORREST YOUNG, 99 of Barboursville, uncle of Naomi "Chris" Napier, Eileen Partlow, Alan Frye, Mike Hodge, and Angela McComas, died May 16 in the Village at Riverview Assisted Living, Barboursville. He retired from the US Army. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 19 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the West Virginia Veterans Home, Barboursville. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you