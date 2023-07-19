SHANNON MARIE ABBOTT, born on April 7, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., Shannon graduated from Cabell Midland High School, class of 2011, before continuing her education at Marshall University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2016. Her passion for understanding human behavior led her to pursue graduate studies in psychology at Wake Forest University in Charlotte, N.C.
Shannon's kindness knew no bounds, and her genuine care for others left an indelible mark on all who knew her. She was a loving daughter to her parents, Sheila (Jamie) Burcham, her father, Gary Abbott, a devoted sister Brittany (Brandon) Abbott, and her cherished brother Trenton (Scott) Abbott. Shannon's love extended to her grandparents, Juanita and Rick Smith, as well as her late grandmother, Judy Blevins. She preceded in death of her uncles, Joseph Staszewski and Jason Smith, who meant so much to her.
