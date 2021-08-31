SHARON ANN EASTHOM ROSS, 73, of Huntington, died Aug. 29. She worked from WV Children’s Place and Children’s Home. Home-going service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington; burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Little Victories Animal Rescue. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
