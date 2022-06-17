SHARON ANNE CARDER UNGER of Tiffin, Ohio, formerly of Cross Lanes, W.Va., was called home to be with her Lord and Redeemer on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Born in Charleston, W.Va., on April 6, 1942, she was the youngest daughter of Faye Kathryn Pauline Carder and Gordon Russell Carder. She graduated from Nitro High School, Class of 1960, after which she worked several years at The Charleston (WV) National Bank. Following her marriage, she relocated to Tiffin, Ohio, where she was employed in the banking industry until retirement having 37 years of service. Sharon is survived by her husband of 58 years, John M. Unger, Tiffin, Ohio; sisters Paddy Sue Carder Gay (John), Huntington, W.Va., and Shirley Carder Cunningham, Charleston, W.Va. Although she had no children of her own, she became "Second Mom" to a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great- great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Thomas A. Carder Sr. of Foley, Ala., and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Her favorite hobbies included creating beautiful needlecraft and quilts, reading, traveling (especially in the southwestern states) and tilling in her stunning flower beds. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to either the Allen Eiry Senior Center, Humane Society of Seneca County or Tiffin/Seneca Public Library, all located in Tiffin, Ohio. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin, is assisting the Unger family.
