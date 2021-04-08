SHARON DARLEEN THOMPSON NICHOLAS, 81, of Huntington, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, in the Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. A graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Burial will follow. Sharon was born on August 31, 1939, in Kenova, W.Va., to the late Felix and Mary Perdue Thompson. Sharon was the owner of Nicholas Drapery. She played violin with the MU Orchestra and later with the Tri-State Dulcimer Society. She was a 1957 graduate from Huntington East High School. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Timothy Nicholas; one brother, Larry Thompson; and one sister, Marsha Stewart. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Phillip (Kim) Nicholas and Joel Mark (Wendy) Nicholas; grandchildren, Joel Kenneth, Julie Ferrell, Meredith Ferrell, Stephen Nicholas, Stacey Nicholas, Zoie Mooney, Lexie Lewis and Bella Harris; nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; one sister, Phillis Wilcox; and one sister-in-law, Sylvia Thompson; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

